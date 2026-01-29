ADE Properties has unveiled Barari Gate, a mixed-use residential development located in Majan, Dubai, adjacent to the Al Barari area.

The project was officially introduced to the market during a launch event held at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, where the developer presented the project’s design, concept and commercial details.

The development marks ADE Properties’ latest entry into Dubai’s mid-to-upper residential market, targeting end-users and long-term investors seeking quality-driven projects in emerging well-connected locations.

Barari Gate will comprise 274 residential units spread across a total built-up area of 442,580 sq ft, with unit sizes ranging from 438 to 3,840 sq ft.

Set for 2028 completion, the project integrates residential living with curated retail spaces within the same building, offering residents access to everyday convenience alongside residential privacy.

"Barari Gate represents an important step in ADE’s evolution," said Mohammed Ahmad Al Dallal, the CEO of ADE Properties.

"It reflects our commitment to developing residences that are thoughtfully designed, well-positioned, and built with long-term value in mind. This project sets the tone for how we approach growth - measured, deliberate, and focused on quality," he stated.

Pricing for the development starts from AED670,000 ($182,400) onwards, with a 6-year payment plan, structured to include 20% down payment and 40% over three years post-handover, it added.

Homes at Barari Gate are defined by a soft, organic architectural language, with floor-to-ceiling windows maximising natural light. Select units feature private pools integrated into balconies, offering a resort-style residential experience within an urban setting.

Amenities include an infinity swimming pool, children’s pool, padel and basketball courts, indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga and wellness areas, sauna and jacuzzi facilities, children’s play areas, and dedicated running and cycling tracks. Smart home systems covering lighting, climate, security and curtains are standard across all units.-TradeArabia News Service