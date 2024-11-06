Leading Abu Dhabi developer Aldar has announced the launch of its new mixed-use project - Mamsha Gardens - beside Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Saadiyat Cultural District.

A key free-hold development, it features seven residential buildings comprising 493 homes along with a range of amenities, including restaurants with outdoor dining terraces and shops, as well as a community theatre and separate retail underground parking.

Sales of units will launch on November 9 for all nationalities.

This comes close on the heels of Aldar's launch of The Arthouse, a free-hold residential community in Al Saadiyat Cultural District in July.

Aldar’s first residential development in Saadiyat Cultural District, it comprises three buildings: spacious one-, two-, two-plus, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two sky villas.

Work on The Arthouse is set to begin in Q1 next year.-T

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).