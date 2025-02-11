The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman announced the registration of 1,321 real estate transactions during January, with a total value of AED1.57 billion, while the trading volume amounted to AED1.26 billion out of a total of 1,044 real estate transactions.

According to statistics released by the department, the highest sales value was recorded in “Al Zahia” area, with a value of AED50 million.

Eng. Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that the statistics for January reflect the positive performance of the real estate market, which recorded a growth in the volume of real estate transactions by more than 20% compared to the same period in 2024, which confirms the quality of the real estate sector in Ajman and heralds a promising future in light of the available investment components and opportunities across the various regions of the emirate.

He explained that last January witnessed 175 mortgage transactions with a total value of AED257.7 million, where the highest mortgage value was recorded at AED23.8 million in the “Ajman Industrial 1” area, and “Al Helio 2” neighborhood came at the top of the list of the most traded neighborhoods, followed by “Al Yasmeen” and “Al Zahia” respectively, while the “Emirates City” project topped the list of the most traded main projects, ahead of both “Ajman One” and “City Towers” ​​projects.