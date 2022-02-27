DUBAI: The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED7.1 billion in total during the week ending 25 February 2022, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly real estate report sum of transactions was 2,064.

300 plots were sold for AED2.58 billion, 1,382 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.88 billion.

The top transactions were a land in Marsa Dubai sold for AED535.92 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED476.81 million in Marsa Dubai.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 131 sales transactions worth AED288.54 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 67 sales transactions worth AED225.98 million, and Al Merkadh with 21 sales transactions worth AED109 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED518 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED250 million in Al Khairan First, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED241 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1.42 billion, with the highest being a land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED173 million.

57 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED278 million.