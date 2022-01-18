Iraq has allocated land for a project to build 1,000 schools in various areas by two Chinese companies, the official Alsabah newspaper said on Tuesday.

Authorities in various governorates have handed over land plots to the two firms, which will soon start work on the project, the paper said.

“We have handed over a land plot to the Chinese company..it is one of the first project sites in the Governorate as more land will be allocated,” said Wisam Al-Razqi, head of the Education Department in the Central Najaf Governorate.

The paper said 39 new sites would be handed to the Chinese contractors shortly while other sites would be handed over in other governorates.

In late 2021, Baghdad signed agreements with Power China for the construction of 679 school and with Sinotech to build the remaining 321 schools.

The deal with was part of a landmark oil-for-projects agreement signed by the two countries in 2019 stipulating Chinese firms undertake projects in Iraq in exchange for crude oil supplies.

Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022