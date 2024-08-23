Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 3rd World Utilities Congress, hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), will take place in Abu Dhabi from 16th-18th September 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by dmg events, this year’s congress is being held under the theme “Enabling a Secure and Sustainable Utilities Future”, supported by the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (ADNEC).

The congress will serve as a platform for decisionmakers and industry leaders across the utilities value chain to advance collaboration, engage in meaningful dialogue and bolster action towards sustainable and resilient utilities of tomorrow.

Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The World Utilities Congress 2024, hosted in Abu Dhabi, will be a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise and knowledge with a host of experts from across the globe. It will highlight latest technologies and innovative solutions for challenges related to sustainability of the water and electricity sectors, which will support our national and international efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our support of the event is in line with the ministry’s ongoing commitment to developing the utilities sector. Through the congress, we seek to showcase our achievements and share our ideas with industry pioneers to sustain resources for future generations. Addressing energy and water challenges requires integrated cross-border cooperation. The event will help us leverage advanced technological solutions and best practices to enhance the efficiency of resources and develop policies and strategies to sustain them.”

Al Kaabi noted that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure will continue to adopt latest technologies and solutions to enhance the UAE’s global position as a leader in sustainability, in line with the vision of the wise leadership for sustainable development.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of TAQA, said, "TAQA is pleased to host the World Utilities Congress 2024, which is closely aligned with the company’s drive to provide cleaner, more sustainable power and water. This event is crucial for fostering partnerships and technologies that enable the industry, enhance efficiencies and reduce carbon emissions.

“TAQA is also delighted to introduce the Innovation Pavilion at the World Utilities Congress 2024, where start-ups will present groundbreaking ideas and initiatives that can support the transition to a lower-carbon future. Additionally, in partnership with the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance (UNEZA), TAQA is hosting a CEO Roundtable to address supply chain constraints, the outcome of which is expected to shape the alliance’s joint high-level statement on the matter, to be released at New York Climate Week.”

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, stated, “Utilities are a critical industry, providing the world the power and water needed for our daily lives and economic activity. It is also an industry that is strongly impacted by climate change and global energy transitions, which is why we are so pleased to organise the World Utilities Congress 2024 with a mission of serving as a catalyst to create a secure and clean energy future.”

The World Utilities Congress 2024 is co-located with the 6th Arab Water Forum, convened by the Arab Water Council and supported by the League of Arab States, to address the shared issues around water scarcity and security that impacts many sectors, including utilities. TAQA will also host the annual meeting of the V94.3A Gas Turbine User Group at the World Utilities Congress 2024. The group is an association of owners and operators of power and water generation plants and V94.3A gas turbines in the MENA and APAC regions.

Bringing together more than 12,000 global professionals from across the power and water utilities value chain, the congress will highlight the latest technologies, research advancements, technical services, and product solutions that are driving the future of the industry. It will provide the utilities industry the environment needed to network and do business with companies showcasing the latest solutions, services and technologies aimed at lowering carbon emissions, optimising costs, increasing efficiencies and enhancing business performance.

The congress will also feature the strategic conference, designed to serve as the global forum for ministers, CEOs, policymakers and industry experts to foster collaboration and accelerate the adoption of the policies, technologies, and solutions necessary to decarbonise today’s energy and water systems and build a net-zero utility sector for the future. Alongside the technical conferences, the congress will feature more than 110 sessions, more than 280 global speakers, 18 energy ministers and more than 1,400 conference delegates.

The co-location of the 6th Arab Water Forum will provide an opportunity for these events to create a cross-industry platform addressing the shared challenges around water security in the Arab region and globally.