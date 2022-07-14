Leading business solutions provider Transguard Group has announced that UAE national Saeed Al Marzouqi has been named Acting Managing Director.

"Since joining Transguard, Saeed’s keen business acumen and robust network have provided us with key uplift in a number of sectors,” states Dr Abdulla Al Hashimi, Chief Executive Officer, Transguard Group.

“His appointment as Acting Managing Director is a reflection not only of his work ethic and abilities, but also of Transguard’s top-down approach to Emiratisation, which is a foundational to our ongoing success.”

Strategic sales development

Originally brought on board in 2020 as Transguard’s Senior Director-Group Strategy and Sales, in his most recent role as Chief Strategy and Sales Officer, Al Marzouqi was charged with overseeing and executing Strategic Sales development. Al Marzouqi is a graduate of the London Institute of Banking and Finance and also holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Capilano University, Canada.

Prior to his work with Transguard, Al Marzouqi was Vice President and Head of Institutional Sales for the Treasury Sales division at Noor Bank; before this, he was the Director of Global Market Sales and Head of Fixed Income Trading at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

"Saeed’s appointment represents an exciting new chapter of local leadership for Transguard Group,” concludes Dr Al Hashimi. “Consistent dedication to business excellence, along with Emiratisation on all levels, are foundational to Transguard’s continual success and are vital to continually providing our clients with best-in-class support.”

