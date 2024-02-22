Tadweer Group, a leader in sustainable waste management practices, is showcasing sustainable waste practices at the Sheikh Zayed Festival taking place at Al Wathba until March 9.

As a key partner of the event Tadweer shows how it has progressed to become Abu Dhabi’s waste management champion.

The cultural event hosts a wide range of events and activities which promote the UAE’s heritage with live entertainment, international cuisines, daily firework shows, and more.

The Festival is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and under the guidance of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Supporting partner

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said: “We take great pride in our role as a supporting partner of the Sheikh Zayed Festival. Our proactive engagement underscores our role in raising awareness of sustainable waste practices. It is important for our community to recognise the value of waste as a resource, particularly in terms of how to reduce, reuse and recycle. The way we segregate waste is also imperative to extending its lifespan, in line with the concept of the circular economy. We are dedicated to harnessing these events to engage and educate the community on this concept.”

Each year, Tadweer Group plays a key role in the Festival, providing world-class waste collection and management services carried out by specialised teams. Through its participation, Tadweer Group maintains a clean environment for all visitors, with community engagement experts on-hand to share details on the importance of sustainable waste practices.

Circular economy

These include how to reduce, reuse and recycle, promoting the concept of a circular economy, and educational outreach opportunities. Tadweer Group also engages directly with nearby shops and restaurants to promote recycling.

Through the Festival, Tadweer Group will harness multiple avenues for waste management including vehicles, 390+ bins, and manual and automatic sweeping services to ensure the cleanliness of the site before, during and after the Festival.

