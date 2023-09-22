Riyadh – Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services (2P Perfect Presentation) renewed a Sharia-compliant financing agreement with Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) at a value of SAR 306.18 million.

The two parties signed the facility deal on 20 September 2023, according to a bourse filing.

2P Perfect Presentation will use the loan to finance new project contracts as well as issue letters of credit and guarantee.

The agreement is secured by a promissory note with the amount of the total loan limit and is valid until 30 September 2023.

Earlier this month, the listed company won a project contract valued at SAR 44.67 million to operate and maintain the notification reception and relay system (CAD) at the Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Makkah.

