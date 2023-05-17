Saudi Arabia - Strategic talent acquisition business Parisima Talent – a part of Dulsco Group – is expanding its presence in the GCC with a new office in Riyadh.

The new office is dedicated to supporting growing demand for talent solutions in the kingdom and highlighting the company’s commitment to fostering global best practice across the Middle East.

Parisima Talent, already firmly established as a trusted, highly respected brand in the region, will provide its full range of solutions – recruitment process outsourcing, permanent placement and contract staffing – in KSA, offering everything from transforming talent acquisition functions to high-level hires, and executive search services to psychometric testing.

Tiago Costa, CEO of Parisima Talent, said: "Our move into Riyadh is both a significant milestone and a natural progression for Parisima Talent. With Vision 2030 in full swing, the EXPO 2030 bid under way and increasing numbers of businesses moving their regional headquarters there, KSA is the biggest and fastest-growing market in the region.

New jobs

“Massive investment in infrastructure projects, the transformation of the tourism sector and the development of the private and financial sectors is creating unprecedented opportunities for businesses to invest in KSA, and opening up new jobs for Saudi nationals and expats. We look forward to applying our unrivalled expertise and deep understanding of local culture and market dynamics to help businesses large and small succeed in the kingdom.”

Parisima Talent is headquartered in Dubai, with an office in Abu Dhabi and a presence in 32 other markets. Its venture into KSA, part of a wider expansion plan which includes India and Egypt.

Parisima Talent’s clients in KSA, where Saudi nationals make up almost 70% of the population, are increasingly reaching out for consultation on Saudi-isation and compliance. Parisima Talent is also witnessing a huge uptick in demand for recruitment, placement and contract staffing services – especially in the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors.

Agreement with Boeing

Commenting on the move, David Stockton, Dulsco Group CEO, said: “The figures speak for themselves. More than $1 trillion worth of real estate and infrastructure projects, including 315,000 hotel keys, are under development or in the pipeline in KSA. The country is aiming for 100 million visitors by the year 2030.

“Saudi Arabia’s recent agreement with Boeing is set to create 200,000 jobs in the kingdom, and the cruise industry another 50,000 employment opportunities. All this adds up to growing demand for Parisima Talent’s insight, experience and expertise, and we are confident of providing seamless support to our existing clients moving to KSA as well as new clients across the country.”

