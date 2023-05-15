IWG, a leading global provider of flexible workspaces, is boosting its presence in the UAE with the debut launch of its Spaces brand in a central location at Dubai CommerCity as well as the opening of new signature flex offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to meet demands of businesses and workers for accessible and affordable hybrid working spaces.

According to IWG, the new openings come in the wake of a surge in demand for flexible office spaces across the country, where 90% of employees have shown a strong preference for hybrid working in a 2022 study.

The arrival of Spaces Commercity this May in Dubai’s premier freezone dedicated to digital commerce in the MEASA region, brings a fresh perspective to flexible working in the city, currently ranked 18th in the Global Growth Market for Flex Spaces, it stated.

IWG said it is a major brand trusted by some of the world’s biggest companies from Airbnb to Uber and Amazon to Netflix.

With presence in more than 3,500 locations in 120 countries worldwide, it is today helping businesses navigate the new world of work with flexible workspace solutions that offer elevated levels of service in upscale city-centre locations.

The opening of Signature Supreme Court Chambers in April, in a prime hub of the legal profession at the Dubai Courts complex on the shores of Dubai Creek, follows the opening of IWG’s Signature Al Maqam Tower ADGM on Al Maryah Island in the heart of the financial centre in Abu Dhabi this February, said a statement from IWG.

The Signature brand’s luxurious workspaces are found in prestigious locations in top-tier cities including in London, Tokyo, Paris, and New York.

The premium fitouts at Supreme Court Complex and Al Maqam Tower ADGM bearing the Signature brand’s standards of excellence are now available for businesses and entrepreneurs in the UAE capital looking for professional, inspiring, and collaborative workspaces, it stated.

Spaces CommerCity comprises 12 office buildings that stand on 240,000 sq m of built-up land. Set in the purpose-built CommerCity complex, all buildings here make use of renewable energy and reusable water and comply with the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building rating system.

The 3,315 sq m centre houses 143 offices and has reserved 10 of these for co-working spaces, featuring a total of 183 co-working desks. Spaces CommerCity also has three fully equipped meeting rooms.

The Signature Supreme Court Chambers in Dubai supports the growing demand for high quality hybrid and co-working spaces to nurture the entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem in the emirate.

Spread across 3,041 sq m with a total saleable area of 1,773 sq m, the modern and contemporary building will offer 110 private offices, eight dedicated co-working spaces, and two fully equipped meeting rooms.

Opened as part of a 10-year agreement with real estate investment group FWS Group, Abu Dhabi’s Signature Al Maqam Tower ADGM is spread across 1,842 sq m and features a suite of well-designed, functional, and adaptable workspaces including 73 private offices, 12 co-working desks and 3 meeting rooms, said the statement from IWG.

The 35-storey tower is among the first in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious LEED Core and Shell Gold Pre-Certification by the US Green Building Council and provides space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries while IWG’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements, it added.

On its new project, CEO and Founder Mark Dixon said: "The UAE is an important business hub, and we are excited to grow our network in the region with well-designed creative working environments to meet the needs of this high-growth market as the demand for hybrid working continues to rapidly acelerate."

"Our workplace model is convenient, boasts modern amenities, and is proven to increase productivity. This is particularly significant in a market where a rising SME sector can benefit from the choice of scaling up or moving locations as the business enters new phases of growth," he added.

