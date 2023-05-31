Muscat: The largest and fastest growing flex and office space provider worldwide, is marking its presence in the Sultanate of Oman with the opening of a flagship HQ flex office in Al Khuwair, as demand for hybrid workspaces continue to rise steadily in the Omani capital. The company will also deliver a new HQ office in the commercial center of Al Athaiba in the capital city.

Capitalizing on the emerging signs of market stability in the real estate sector in Oman, IWG will occupy the ground, 1st and 2nd floor of the 7-storey Bait Eteen building in Al Khuwair. Spread across 1,274 square metres, IWG's new center in Oman, scheduled for August 2023 opening, will offer 76 fully serviced private offices in an inspiring environment to focus, connect and collaborate with colleagues, clients and other like-minded businesses. Suitable for any size of team, these flexible, fully customizable office rentals are available for both short-term and long-term needs.

Opening in partnership with building owners, the HQ center at Bait Eteen building in Al Khuwair will also have six coworking desks, designed with collaboration in mind in a shared working environment, and four fully equipped meeting rooms with IT and tech support. An energy efficient building, the new center will be light and spacious and provide for all client needs.

In a new deal announcement, IWG will also partner with Fahad Al Dughaishi, to deliver a new HQ location scheduled for December 2023 opening. Covering 1,269 square meters across the 5th, 6th and 7th floors of a centrally located building in Al Athaiba, the new center is found in a prominent business, retail and banking area in the Omani capital. Easily accessible from the highway, the flexspace will also provide ample parking facilities.

IWG's professional and sociable workspaces are designed for maximum productivity, collaboration and idea sharing, and are trusted by the world's largest companies including Microsoft, Disney, Uber, and Samsung, amongst a host of others. A leader in the workspace revolution, the brand already has a presence in more than 3,500 locations in 120 countries worldwide.

Omani capital, Muscat, currently has around of mid to higher grade office space for the rental market with a further roughly 100,000 sqm of office space under construction. In the capital, the rising demand is for high-quality offices equipped with modern amenities and abundant natural light.

Oman had witnessed a rapid evolution of the workplace with a growing potential for co-working spaces to better suit the requirements of start-ups and smaller companies who are of the ongoing economic transformation in the Sultanate. As the city adapted to the new world of work, the culture of flexible and hybrid office spaces was further welcomed as these offered a different development approach to more traditional office spaces.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in the Sultanate of Oman with this latest opening. As an important business hub, Muscat is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work in partnership with our partners to develop the HQ brand under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

Our opening in centrally located Al Khuwair and Al Al Athaiba comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

IWG's multi-brand expansion strategy across the Middle East is designed to appeal to every type of business and entrepreneur. IWG creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

