Following the announcement of the agreement to acquire WME earlier this year, Egis, a leading international group in the construction engineering services sector, has successfully completed the take-over of one of the region’s leading multidisciplinary engineering design consultancies.

The WME acquisition will help drive Egis’ strategic ambition, ‘Impact the Future’, to tackle the societal, environmental and technological challenges of the 21st century and join the top 10 global major players in the profession by 2026.

On the successful acquisition, Egis Group CEO Laurent Germain said: "Today is an exciting moment for us. The joining of WME into Egis Group opens the door to create substantial growth opportunities and deliver greater benefits for customers in our key Middle East and India markets, in line with our global strategy to enhance our international presence."

"On behalf of the entire Egis team, I want to extend a warm welcome to every WME employee to Egis," he added.

Egis Middle East CEO Alaa AbuSiam said: "We have received overwhelming support from our clients and employees since announcing the transaction, as WME brings incredibly strong talent, differentiated service quality, and a complementary go-to-market offering to Egis’ portfolio”."

"Together with WME, we’re now well positioned to help our clients successfully navigate the transition to a more efficient and sustainable built environment," he added.

WME Managing Director Peyman Mohajer said: "We are excited to successfully complete the transaction with Egis Group. Our combined expertise will add value for our clients through strengthened service capability, global reach and an even stronger portfolio in the region."

"Together with Egis, we will continue to offer engineering excellence to create a greater impact on the built environment and to achieve the aspirations of our employees who remain our most important asset," he added.

With the closing of the deal, Mohajer will now lead the newly-formed Building Engineering practice for Egis in the region, focusing on engineering design and project delivery to drive a more expansive growth agenda across Egis’ built environment offering.

Egis said its regional expansion comes at a time of rapid overall growth for the company, which was recently recognized for the first time among the top 10 Design Consultancy firms in the Middle East by the Engineering News Record magazine (ENR).

The company now employs over 2,000 employees in the Middle East region, ensuring the firm is able to deliver with the speed and scale that the industry needs.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).