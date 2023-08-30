UAE-based Dulsco Group, a leader in people solutions, environmental solutions, talent solutions and energy recruitment solutions, has entered into an employee outsourcing partnership with Smart Box Industries, the region’s pioneering modular construction company.

Under a two-year agreement, 30 skilled employees – including drivers, painters, fabricators, welders and electricians – will transfer to Dulsco’s employment hubs. The team members will continue to work exclusively for Smart Box.

Dulsco People operates in a wide and diverse range of sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, aviation, agriculture, construction, commerce and oil and gas.

Dubai-based Smart Box has delivered more than 600 successful projects, including Dubai’s Last Exit, the DP World Innovation Centre and Dubai Creek Harbour’s dining and entertainment district, since it began operations 25 years ago.

Under this deal, Smart Box team members will live at Dulsco’s premium accommodation, which has several key amenities including sports and recreational facilities, comprehensive medical services and wellbeing-related benefits.

Dulsco People COO Antony Marke expressed delight at adding Smart Box to its growing list of clients.

"Comfortable, welcoming accommodation is essential to wellness and happiness, which in turn leads to increased productivity and efficiency for our clients," stated Marke.

"We are honoured to be officially recognised as leading the way in raising accommodation standards, and proudly operate nearly 20 complexes across the UAE. We look forward to applying our unmatched expertise and innovation in this exciting new partnership," he added.

Smart Box Industries CEO Arjun Menon said: "Our mission is to deliver superior modular construction that positively transforms communities. We’re driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, leveraging quality education, innovative technology, eco-friendly solutions and a brilliant workforce."

"We are pleased to partner with Dulsco who, with their unrivalled experience, expertise and approach, will bring out the very best in our people," added Menon.

Smart Box Industries is the Middle East’s leader in modular construction with shipping containers. Based in Dubai and operating globally, the company has served hundreds of clients for the last 25 years, with more than 600 successful projects under its belt.

It designs, manufactures, transports and installs permanent and temporary archiectural projects worldwide, delivering high quality, high speed construction projects across a wealth of industries.

