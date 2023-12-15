Dubai Asset Management (DAM), which owns and operates a leasing portfolio of 15 residential communities, has tied up with BEEAH Tandeef to advance green waste management, support circular economy and elevate quality of life.

The signing ceremony took place at the BEEAH Headquarters in Sharjah between Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Residential Communities at Dubai Holding Asset Management, and Rafael Lopez, CEO of BEEAH Tandeef, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

The new partnership will provide regular waste collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling for more than 100,000 residents across DAM’s strategically located residential communities, underscoring the group’s pivotal role in enabling sustainable living in line with the UAE’s Sustainability Agenda and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. As per the agreement, BEEAH Tandeef will ensure that all forms of waste are managed effectively, safely and sustainably, meeting local regulations and global best practices.

Pivotal step

Al Suwaidi said: “This partnership with BEEAH Tandeef solidifies our commitment to sustainability and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Effective waste management is not only about enhancing the quality of life for our residents but is also a pivotal step towards contributing to the transition to a circular economy and elevating residents’ living to new heights of comfort, convenience, and community.

“Sustainability is an increasingly central pillar in Dubai Asset Management’s commitment to resident-centricity, and this partnership reflects our efforts in preserving local ecosystems and contributing to Dubai’s position as one of the world's most attractive and enriching cities to call home.”

Announced on the heels of COP28 and in line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, the partnership will uphold the highest sustainability standards. A key goal for the partnership is to divert at least 50% more waste away from landfill in each of DAM’s 15 residential communities before the end of 2024, including raising awareness and encouraging waste segregation among residents to contribute to the circular economy.

Elevate quality of life

Lopez said: “Bringing together DAM’s expertise in creating world-class communities with our innovative waste management ecosystem, we will elevate quality of life in communities while also empowering them to contribute to a more sustainable future. We are proud to partner with DAM and deliver BEEAH Tandeef’s sustainable waste management services, and together, increase rates of landfill waste diversion, drive circularity and set new examples of sustainable communities in Dubai and the UAE.”

DAM provides a spectrum of strategically located housing, from studio apartments to luxury villas, to over 100,000 people.

The residential portfolio includes diverse communities appealing to a wealth of different lifestyles, strategically located across the city. This includes upscale living at City Walk Residences, Bluewaters Residences, and Dubai Wharf, and family-friendly communities at Layan, Ghoroob, Shorooq and Remraam, in addition to affordable corporate housing options.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).