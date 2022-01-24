PHOTO
NIZWA: Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, met with the representatives of Al Dakhiliyah Governorate at Majlis Ash’shura, members of the Municipal Council and citizens listened to their opinions and suggestions regarding road projects in the governorate.
The meeting identified the challenges facing the projects being implemented by the ministry and discussed the paths of roads planned due to be executed by the ministry in its future plans.
The minister also inspected a number of roads in the governorate and identified the challenges facing the implementation of some roads and ways of addressing these challenges.
