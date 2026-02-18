Oman's Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority has announced that the total value of the government’s upcoming development projects is estimated at more than RO1.5 billion ($3.8 billion), covering both approved and under-study schemes.

The key sectors involved in the tender includes the construction, procurement, public services, information technology, electromechanical contracting and consultancy sectors.

These sectors offer diverse opportunities for companies across Oman’s governorates and support balanced geographical and sectoral development, reported Muscat Daily.

The Authority also reviewed construction projects distributed across the sultanate’s governorates. These include ports, roads, dams, buildings, public facilities and maintenance works, as well as pipeline network projects and well drilling.

The review outlined the tendering timelines and the status of each project – whether approved or under study – enabling companies to plan and prepare in advance, stated the report, citing a top official.

Badr bin Salem Al Maamari, Chairman of the Projects, Tenders and Local Content Authority, said the total includes more than RO475 million allocated to approved projects, while projects currently under study are valued at over RO1 billon.

He was speaking at the Government Projects Forum 2026 held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Authority revealed that around 10,000 tenders are planned across 57 government entities.

