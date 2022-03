LONDON- Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 774,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, loading programmes showed, up from 707,000 bpd planned in February.

Dated Brent is based on the Brent, Ekofisk, Oseberg, Forties and Troll crude streams.

