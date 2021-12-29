With the UAE transitioning into a shorter workweek from the new year, three banks have confirmed their branches will remain open Monday to Saturday.

In a circular, the UAE Central Bank had directed all banks to remain open six days a week, including Friday. Banks can decide their working hours in compliance with the new laws.

Emirates NBD

The bank’s branch network will be open six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday.

“Some branches will be closed on Saturday and Sunday in line with customer preferences,” the bank said on its website. “All our branches will be closed for service from 12.30pm to 2pm on Fridays to observe the prayer break.”

Services like cheque clearing, local fund transfers (using UAEFTS), Wages Protection System and Direct Debits processing “will now be available from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being declared as a day off, in line with the UAE Central Bank directives”.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

The bank said its branches would be closed only on Sunday. On Fridays, standalone branches will be open from 8am to 12pm, and mall-based branches will operate from 4pm to 10pm.

ADIB’s offices will adopt a four-and-a-half-day working week, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend. Its call centre will continue to serve customers 24/7.

The bank said the shift to the new weekend would "support the UAE's international competitiveness by making it easier for people and businesses to trade and do business around the world".

Mashreq Bank

It will adopt a Saturday-Sunday weekend, aligning its working week with most global markets.

Bank branches will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 3.30pm for customers, and 7.45am to 4pm for employees. On Friday, the customer hours are 7.30am to 12.30pm and 7.30am to 12.45pm for employees.

The UAE office-based and remote-working employees will be working Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm. Staff will get a two-hour break for prayers/lunch on Friday from 12.30pm to 2.30pm

Mashreq's Centres of Excellence in India, Pakistan and Egypt will also follow the Monday to Friday workweek. Other GCC offices and Egypt country team will continue to follow a Sunday-Thursday workweek as per their national policies.

"These new working arrangements are carefully curated to meet all our customers' needs and effectively facilitate stronger international links with global networks," the bank said.