RABAT- Morocco's trade deficit grew 25% to 200 billion dirhams ($21.2 billion) last year, the foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday, citing a surge in the energy bill.

Moroccan imports rose 24.5% to 526.6 billion dirhams, while exports jumped 24.3% to 327 billion in 2021 from the previous year, the regulator said in a monthly report.

The trade gap is partly due to a 51% surge in energy imports to 75.6 billion dirhams.

The automotive sector continued to top Morocco’s industrial exports at 83.7 billion dirhams, up 16%, while exports of phosphates and byproducts, including fertilisers, rose 57% to 80 billion dirhams after an increase in global market prices.

Remittances from Moroccans living abroad, crucial to the country's hard currency inflows, hit a record 93.2 billion dirhams, up 36.8%, offsetting losses of the tourism sector which dropped 6% to 34.2 billion dirhams, the regulator said.

Morocco will only resume international passenger traffic on Feb 7. after shutting borders on Nov. 29.

Foreign currency reserves stood at 330 billion dirhams ($35 billion) by mid January, enough to cover about seven months of imports, according to central bank data.

