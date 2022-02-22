Feb 22 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf fell inearly trade on Tuesday, tracking global shares, as tensionsbetween Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troopsinto two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow's move drew international condemnation and U.S.officials said Washington in coordination with allies isplanning to announce new sanctions on Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden has issued an executive order tohalt U.S. business activity in the breakaway regions and banimport of all goods from those areas. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2UW2DD

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 1.1%, as most ofthe stocks in the index were in negative territory includingbluechip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU , which retreated2.2%.

The United Arab Emirates' Interior Ministry extended onMonday a decision to ground all private drones and light sportsaircraft used for recreational purposes until further notice,state news agency WAM said. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nC6N2UL00N

The ministry's original decision was announced in January,following a deadly attack on the UAE by Yemen's Houthis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nC6N2UL00N .

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.3%fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD .

On the other hand, crude prices jumped more than $2 onsupply disruption worries as tensions between top energyexporter Russia and Ukraine escalated. O/R

The Qatari index .QSI dropped 0.5%, weighed down by a 1%fall in Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA .

The Saudi Arabian market was closed for a public holiday onTuesday.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by SherryJacob-Phillips) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))