UAE - Wilo MENA, a top German supplier of pumps and systems manufacturer, has expanded its Dubai factory to increase production capacity, according to a press release.

The expansion step aims to boost the current manufacturing capability, which comes in accordance with the substantial hike in its business volume across the region.

Group Director MENA region and Managing Director UAE, Yasser Nagi, said: “Our ‘Made in UAE’ line of products are being employed in numerous government projects throughout the MENA region, supporting the country’s vision and tackling important issues such as water scarcity.”

Production Manager of the MENA region at Wilo Middle East, Ahmed Nabil, commented: “The new expansion strategy indicates our unwavering commitment to catering to the local market and providing premium, locally produced products that are customised to meet every customer’s needs.”

Nabil added: “This project will aid in Wilo’s efforts to further diversify its product offerings in the region. Over the years, the company has witnessed impressive growth potential in the UAE where it has been localising its services.”

He concluded: “The new investment will strengthen our position in both, the local and Middle East markets, and increase client confidence.”

