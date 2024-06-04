US-based The Kraft Heinz Company is planning to bolster its current and future investments in Egypt as well as doubling production to export over the coming period, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir said during a meeting with a delegation from the company.

The American company has already upgraded its factory in Egypt to boost production capacity, increase exports, and enter new markets, with direct investments exceeding $50 million, Samir highlighted.

Moreover, he mentioned that the company is backing sustainable agriculture projects in Egypt.

The minister also urged the delegation to study the possibility of producing new products in Egypt, such as dairies, to benefit from the country’s large consumption market and its trade agreements signed with numerous countries.

In the same vein, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El-Quseir has also met with the company delegation, as both sides discussed The Kraft Heinz’s investments in the country.

During the meeting, El-Quseir directed the ministry’s heads to cooperate with The Kraft Heinz Company and provide it with all aspects of technical support in deriving new varieties of tomato in production and conducting necessary tests during different farming seasons.

It is worth noting that The Kraft Heinz Company’s has been operating in the Egyptian market since 1991 with a total of EGP 7 billion in investments.

