Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir and Alexandria’s Governor Mohamed El-Sherif inaugurated an electrical industries park at Borg El Arab’s second Industrial Zone in Alexandria, according to a statement on September 7th.

The park comprises four factories to produce bus ducts needed in manufacturing electric busbars, low and medium-voltage panels, and fuses in Egypt and the Middle East, Samir noted.

It was established on a 30,000-meter area with investments of EGP 500 million, he added.

The project’s local components represent over 70% of total production, the minister said, pointing out that it provides 600 job opportunities, produces 20,000 meters of busbar monthly, with current-carrying capacity ranging between 40 and 6,400 amperes.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).