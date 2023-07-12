NWTN, an eco-conscious mobility technology company bringing passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions to the world, has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED) to build an integrated production line in the emirate as per the highest international standards.

As per the deal, its key subsidiary NWTN Technologies Industries will be bringing its passenger-centric green premium mobility solutions into the emirate and also expanding its operations across the region.

The agreement with Abu Dhabi DED will help enhance co-operation and contribute to the development of the automotive industry in the emirate.

"This agreement with NWTN is part of our efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi's competitiveness, equip talent with necessary skills, and develop automotive and transportation industry in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi industrial strategy," said Engineer Arafat Al Yafei, the Executive Director of Industrial Development Bureau, at DED.

"As talent development is a top priority for us, we are pleased to collaborate with NWTN to train and create new opportunities for Emirati talent and to drive innovation in the industrial sector. We believe this step will help in attracting new quality investments to benefit from growth opportunities in Abu Dhabi's manufacturing sector," he stated.

On the partnership, Paul Lin, President of Automotive at NWTN, said: "We are excited about the prospects of expanding our operations in Abu Dhabi and contributing to the growth of the auto industry."

"This partnership aligns with our commitment to both local talent development and technological advancement," stated Lin.

The MoU is valid for two years, with the option to renew upon mutual agreement between the parties.

"Within the framework of the agreement, the DED has committed to cooperation and coordination in order to devise a streamlined work system that simplifies, facilitates, and enhances the necessary procedures for NWTN to obtain industrial licences, remarked Al Yafei.

"The DED will ensure that these procedures adhere to the required technical, organizational, and procedural standards," he added.

