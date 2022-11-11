The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association has announced plans to launch its region-centric ceramic tile brand -Tile of Spain - across the GCC region amid a burgeoning demand for sustainable living and working spaces in the region.

Driven by a rebounding economy and a burgeoning demand for sustainable living and working spaces, the regional interior design market is emerging as a growth driver for the construction sector, which is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.69% by 2027, reaching a value of $133.53 billion by 2027.

This, according to interior design industry experts, is expected to make the sector even more attractive to local and international suppliers, which will in turn expose interior designers to a wider choice of products for their projects.

According to the Tile of Spain spokesperson, the regional construction industry has over the last couple of years developed a growing appetite for sustainable and region-centric ceramics.

"We have noticed a steady shift towards consumer preference in terms of the kind of ceramic tiles they want in their living spaces. There’s a growing demand for products that conform to the region’s unique environment and also products that are environmentally friendly not just in their application but also in their manufacturing process," remarked Alberto Echevarría, Secretary General of ASCER (Spanish Ceramic Tiles Manufacturers Association).

"This is why our membership as ASCER is keen on tapping into this emerging niche market with region-centric ceramic tiles for multiple applications in the UAE and GCC regions," he stated.

Recent shift in consumer behavior, especially after the global Covid-19 pandemic, has shown a sharp preference for all things environment-friendly.

Ceramics is labeled as the tile of sustainability and rightly so since it’s natural, safe, durable, and "recyclable. That they are resistant, easy to install, and super versatile when it comes to application across spaces; are some of the many other factors contributing to their popularity, stated Echevarría.

They are simply ruling the interior design spaces across segments in the region, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).