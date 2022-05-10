RIYADH — Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said that energy is the mainstay of the aviation sector industry. “The ministry is working on two axes of manufacturing aircraft engines and inventing new types of fuel,” he said while addressing the Future Aviation Forum here on Monday.



Prince Abdulaziz stressed that energy security must be given the top priority.



“The aviation industry does not constitute more than two percent of carbon emissions today,” he said while looking forward to provide solutions to reduce emissions in this sector.



The minister pointed out that reducing the size of the aircraft has been instrumental in reducing energy consumption,” he said while stressing the need to reduce the cost of aircraft manufacturing.



“The aviation companies shall focus on producing engines that emit less carbon,” he said.



Prince Abdulaziz also emphasized that there are carbon outputs that can be reused for other products.



The three-day forum is organized by the General Authority of Civil Aviation at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.



The forum is considered as a qualitative and unique international event in the civil aviation sector for providing an opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas and discuss the best experiences and practices in developing resources and capacity.

