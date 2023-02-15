Raytheon Technologies, the world’s largest aerospace and defence company, is set to showcase its latest capabilities at the UAE’s premier International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex) from February 20 to 24, 2023.

Under the theme of ‘Smarter Defence Systems’, Raytheon Technologies will demonstrate new opportunities for operational success to create a safer world through its advanced defence technologies. The company will focus on multi-domain operations, integrated defence, land warfare, localisation efforts, and its longstanding partnership with the UAE defence and industrial ecosystem.

“At Idex 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Raytheon Technologies will highlight its commitment to utilise and support the continued growth of the UAE’s robust defence industrial ecosystem” said Fahad Mohammed Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates. "And we plan to demonstrate, to all visitors to our stand, how our mission-critical solutions stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape and meet the priorities of our defence partners in the UAE and the region."

Latest solutions

“Idex is one of the largest, tri-service defence exhibitions in the world, and we plan to showcase our latest solutions for air, land and sea that help contribute to the country’s aerospace and defence needs”, said Amal Osman, Managing Director Middle East and Africa for Collins Aerospace.

“With battlespace becoming increasingly more complex and contested, Collins is fully committed to supporting our customers and allies needs with unrivaled integrated systems across the joint forces to ensure mission success in all warfighting domains.”

Roy Donelson, Chief Executive of Raytheon Mena, will take part in a panel discussion about the social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies at the International Defence Conference. Dr Fatma Bazargan, Director of Requirements & Capabilities at Raytheon Emirates, will also take part in a panel discussion titled “Emirati Women in Defence: Seeking new paradigms of thinking” as part of Idex and Navdex discussions.

