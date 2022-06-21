Middle East Paper Company (Mepco), the largest paper manufacturer in the Middle East and Africa, is deploying solutions from global software company SAP SE in an effort to streamline its business processes and increase efficiencies as part of a regional and global expansion strategy.

Mepco’s comprehensive digital transformation journey is aligned closely with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which has technology adoption and sustainability among its key pillars.

In partnership with SAP, the paper production and waste management organisation has automated, aligned and enhanced its most core internal business processes, and is now focusing on its B2B customer experience offering.

In its next phase, Mepco will deploy eCommerce solutions to deliver rich omnichannel experiences to its customers, from content management and customisation to order processing, as it delivers more than 15 different products to the packaging, construction and furniture sectors across five continents.

On the sidelines of a signing event for the new deployment, Sami Alsafran, Group President at Mepco, said: “Manufacturing is a critical growth sector in Saudi Arabia and Mepco is determined to institute global best practice to not only compete regionally and internationally, but to lead our industry in alignment with the country’s 2030 vision. Digital transformation with SAP has enhanced our business practices as well as our focus on health and safety, and now we are bringing that same focus and commitment to new channels in Mepco’s customer experience offering.”

In the initial phase of its technology strategy, Mepco deployed the SAP S/4HANA platform to deliver real-time data insights across its enterprise, as well as a single view of its entire operation for more informed decision-making. Given SAP’s expertise in the manufacturing sector, its solutions also enabled Mepco to reduce manufacturing cycle time, enhancing the efficiency of the company’s manufacturing-related functions and ultimately streamlining processes and inventory levels, said the company.

Abdelmohsen Abo Hashem, Group IT head at Mepco, said: "We are in Mepco looking to SAP intelligent solutions, which will enable Mepco to innovate, optimise its operations and better customer experience, The forthcoming digital transformation scope for Mepco includes an elevated e-commerce customer ordering and engagement process through SAP’s CX commerce solution, with future stages incorporating greater automation and robotics in the manufacturing and waste management functions.

"Mepco will rely on SAP solutions to support customer-facing functions including logistics, regional and international trade, and planning, as the company expands beyond its current footprint of more than 50 markets," he said.

Ahmed Alfaifi, Senior Vice President, Middle East North, SAP, said: “Mepco’s commitment to increasing productivity and efficiencies both within its supply chain and in its overall enterprise underscores the organization’s leadership, not only in Saudi Arabia but regionally. With global expansion as a priority, the focus on elevating the customer experience through SAP’s solutions will continue to advance Mepco’s business goals and set a dynamic example for other companies’ digital transformation aspirations.”

Mepco offers a diverse range of containerboard and specialty paper products serving the packaging, construction, furniture, and paper core industries around the world. It supplies its products to the local Saudi market, Middle East and Africa. Its growing global footprint spans over 50 countries, including across Asia, the Americas and Europe.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).