The Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East, has renewed its phosphate fertilisers supply deal with Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC). The agreement makes Ma’aden Bangladesh’s largest phosphate supplier.

In accordance with the agreement, Bangladesh would continue to receive around 40% of the country's estimated Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) needs through 2023 from Ma’aden.

BADC is a government owned corporation that imports fertilisers under the umbrella of the Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture.

Reliable fertilisers

Commenting on the agreement, Ma’aden’s Executive Vice President, Hassan Al-Ali, said: “We offer high quality and reliable fertilisers once again to Bangladesh, which is a key market segment for Ma’aden. We remain committed to building our long-term relationship with the Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture and the BADC, supporting food security in the country.”

Ma’aden is the second largest exporter of phosphate fertilisers and serves around 20% of the global market, delivering to clients in over 15 countries, with plans for further expansion.

