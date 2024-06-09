Juhayna Food Industries has signed a credit facility worth EGP 450 million with HSBC, renewing a working capital financing agreement.

Signed in November 2023, the credit facilities include a package of benefits by the bank linked to achieving certain sustainability goals, including reducing the interest rate on the loan, according to a bourse filing.

These goals include cutting the company’s direct and indirect emissions by 18.70% by 2025, compared to levels recorded in 2021.

Additionally, the goals encompass increasing health and safety training hours by 20% compared to 2022.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the consolidated net profit after tax of Juhayna Food Industries increased to EGP 478.74 million from EGP 339.41 million.

