Sohar Port and Freezone has announced that it has signed a land lease agreement with Green Ferro Alloy for the establishment of Oman’s first silicon metal plant on a 160,000 sqm area within the freezone.

The silicon metal plant, which is being set up at a total investment of $68 million, reinforces Sohar`s position as a global trade hub and represents a significant milestone in the economic growth and diversification of the region, meeting the growing demand for silicon metal in Asia, Europe, and North America, said the statement from Sohar Port and Freezone.

The silicon metal plant will be designed and built to produce high-quality silicon metal, initially at a capacity of 25,000 TPA in the first phase and expanding to 50,000 TPA in the second phase, it stated.

On the new venture, Omar Al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone and Deputy CEO of Sohar Port, said: "This agreement marks a pivotal moment for us as it strengthens our position in global trade and reinforces our commitment to economic resilience."

"The establishment of the first silicon metal plant in Oman showcases our dedication to diversifying industries. Moreover, it demonstrates our ability to attract significant foreign direct investment, fostering business growth by increasing throughput and creating new opportunities, shaping a brighter and more sustainable future for Sohar and beyond," stated Al Mahrizi.

"We are excited about this partnership with Sohar Freezone and the promising opportunities it offers to investors, said a senior official of Green Ferro Alloy.

"By leveraging the strategic advantages provided by Sohar Freezone and its proximity to key markets, the establishment of the first silicon metal factory in the Sultanate of Oman will strengthen the mining sector in the zone," he stated.

Explaining the concept, the official said the molten silicon metal is poured from the furnace to ladles and molds, expertly cooled through molds or continuous casting. After cooling, the silicon metal is crushed and packaged in large bags, ready for global export.

"This innovative process ensures premium quality silicon metal for our valued customers worldwide," he added.

