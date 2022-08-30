Misr Chemical Industries Company (MICH) reported a 58.55% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profits after tax for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to the company’s financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 29th.

Net profit after tax amounted to EGP 211.045 million in FY 2021/2022, compared to EGP 133.108 million in FY 2020/2021.

Operating revenues increased to EGP 550.707 million in the 12-month period ended June 30th from EGP 480.61 million in the FY earlier.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).