Mansoura Poultry (MPCO) recorded net profits after tax of EGP 107.229 million in 2023, against net losses of EGP 33.81 in 2022, according to the financial income statement.

Operating revenues amounted to EGP 497.532 million last year, up from EGP 143.361 million a year earlier.

Mansoura Poultry is an Egypt-based public shareholding company specialized in poultry farming and its related activities. The firm produces poultry products for breeding purposes for the production of hatching eggs and day-old chicks.

