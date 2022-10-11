ABU DHABI - EDGE entity SIGN4L, a regional leader in developing agile, adaptive and reliable electronic warfare and cyber solutions, has been awarded three contracts to deliver its UAE-made products both locally and internationally, providing customers with unparalleled safety and mission success.

The agreements were announced in conjunction with the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi).

The first two international deals mandate SIGN4L to export a number of its V-PROTECT radio frequency (RF) communication jamming systems, and WIFINDER homeland security solutions. While V-PROTECT is primarily deployed for convoy protection to safeguard VIPs, presidential guards, diplomats, and military and civil personnel in conflicted zones, WIFINDER is an integrated solution with a wide range of features that can be used by law enforcement and security personnel, making it a significant tool in the fight against serious organised crime and terrorism. These contracts mark SIGN4L’s first international export deals outside of the Gulf Cooperation Council region and will be delivered in the second half of 2022.

Through exporting "Made in the UAE’ products globally, EDGE and SIGN4L are contributing to "Operation 300bn" set out by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). In line with the UAE leadership’s vision, EDGE is developing a defence industrial base, generating in-country value, developing sovereign capabilities and positioning the UAE as a serious global player within the advanced technology industry.

To enhance public safety, the third agreement will see a local homeland security entity take possession of SIGN4L’s ACTIVECELL solution, a cellular signal analysis system that offers situational awareness capabilities. SIGN4L will manufacture and supply the systems, with deliveries under the new contract expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

Waleid Al Mesmari, Senior Vice President, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies – EDGE, said, “We feel a huge sense of pride at signing these three contracts, as they are a testament to our commitment to developing superior solutions that bolster national defence and further afield to key markets for export. This contract confirms the importance of homeland security and reflects the extremely high standard set by SIGN4L and EDGE.

"We have proven our ability not only to produce systems able to meet complex national defence needs but also to affirm our position in the fiercely competitive international market. We continue to push forward with our Industry 4.0 agenda to help establish the UAE as a world-leading centre for future industries and promote superior products and services for export.”