Dubai CommerCity, part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and a joint venture with the property developer Wasl, signed a partnership agreement with Wafi Group’s upcoming omnichannel department store Link at Wafi City to launch SparkBiz, a unique solution that offers exceptional benefits to businesses looking to enter and expand in the region’s market.

The launch came during a signing ceremony, which was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mana Al Maktoum, Deputy Chairman of Wafi Group, and Amna Lootah, Board Member at Dubai CommerCity, and representatives from both sides.

SparkBiz is an initiative that seeks to encourage foreign companies to enter the region’s market by facilitating business establishment procedures and offering cost effective solutions, customs support, a unique omnichannel experience, optimed digital marketing, a platform to test the financial performance of products, and a state-of-the-art physical space at the free zone.

Commenting on the launch, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mana Al Maktoum, said, “Dubai has always been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technological solutions to enhance its digital ecosystem and facilitate business operations for companies in the UAE. This contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and business, attracting foreign investments and global businesses to create a dynamic and advanced business environment through its economic zones.”

Amna Lootah, Board Member at Dubai CommerCity, said, “This strategic partnership is an important development and aligns with our efforts to lay the foundations for a more integrated and flexible economy, based on innovation, and advanced technology as the main drivers of sustainable development. This initiative, which bridges the gap between the physical and virtual worlds, will contribute to the digitisation of businesses in the free zone and support global businesses to establish themselves in the Emirate via a smooth experience.”

“The SparkBiz solution serves as an exceptional opportunity for retailers to access a diverse set of benefits and packages, including company setup processes such as visa services, leasing and licensing, and bank account opening, in addition to offering a unique omnichannel experience, and fulfilment services including customs documentation, storage, and handling, among others. We are confident that this partnership will welcome great success and bring exceptional value to businesses operating in the free zone,” she added.

“This launch further represents a significant step forward toward defining Dubai CommerCity’s technological and innovative identity in the digital world and enhances its presence as a regional and global destination for attracting direct foreign investments and as an integrated business incubator operating according to the highest standards.” She concluded.

Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, Head of Marketing for Wafi Group, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dubai CommerCity. This partnership represents a significant step towards advancing Dubai’s digital ecosystem and fostering a thriving business environment. We believe that through this collaboration, Link will play a vital role in providing a seamless phygital experience, bridging the gap between physical and virtual retail to consumers, and offering global retailers a unique test market opportunity. SparkBiz, will offers exceptional benefits to businesses looking to enter and expand in the region's market.

This partnership reflects the free zone’s commitment to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of Dubai's economy and accelerate the growth of its digital economy. It also reaffirms its commitment to supporting the UAE's digital economy strategy, which aims to create opportunities and enhance foreign direct investments. Further, the launch of SparkBiz contributes to enhancing Dubai CommerCity’s reputation as an ideal destination for global businesses to benefit from a competitive and advanced digital ecosystem that enables them to build their presence in the region.

Dubai CommerCity offers a competitive digital commerce ecosystem and a comprehensive turnkey digital commerce solution for businesses to operate efficiently and with ease. Additionally, Dubai CommerCity offers digital commerce strategy consulting, guidance on digital commerce regulations in the region, end-to-end logistics solutions inclusive of warehousing and last-mile delivery, complete digital commerce platform solutions, digital marketing services, and other support services.

Link is a phygital department store, which is set to open at Wafi City in the heart of Dubai, that enables products to be displayed physically in its 3300 m2 showroom and purchased digitally through its marketplace. Consumers will be able to touch, feel, and try products from different categories, including fashion, electronics, accessories, cosmetics, and more. The products showcased in Link will primarily be new to the market and not found in retail stores in the region, offering a unique setting for discovery and experience.

Further, Link Logistics will ensure that the product is dispatched to the customer wherever they may be, while Link Marketing will ensure optimal exposure by driving online and offline traffic to the physical location and to the marketplace. The store will boast five Instagramable areas that will offer the opportunity to generate content and event-based marketing.