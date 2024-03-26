Cairo Oils and Soap (COSG) recorded net profits after tax amounting to EGP 33.541 million in 2023, against net losses of EGP 55.094 million in 2022, according to the company's financial statement on March 26th.

Operating revenues hiked to EPG 927.122 million last year, compared to EGP 230.506 million in the previous year.

Cairo for Oils, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Food Industries, is an Egypt-based holding company engaged in the manufacture, processing, packaging, import, export, and distribution of different types of seeds for the production of oil and soap.

The company primarily uses cotton seeds and soya beans for processing and producing cooking oil, soap, and detergent products under several brands.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).