Cairo – Taaleem Management Services reported a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 357.86 million during the first half (H1) of the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 from EGP 192.08 million in the similar period a year earlier.

Revenues surged to EGP 689.98 million in H1-23/24 from EGP 428.91 million the year before, according to financial statements.

During the six-month period that ended on 29 February 2024, the earnings per share (EPS) rose to EGP 0.47 from EGP 0.26 a year earlier.

Second Quarter

During the second quarter (Q2) of FY23/24, the company’s consolidated net profit increased to EGP 137.13 million, versus EGP 84.09 million in the similar quarter the year before.

Revenues went up to EGP 298.08 million in Q2-23/24 from EGP 199.10 million in Q2-22/23.

Standalone Results

The company’s standalone net profit grew to EGP 125.28 million in H1-23/24 from EGP 38.18 million in the corresponding period of last year.

Service revenues went up to EGP 202.02 million in the six-month period that ended on 29 February 2024, against EGP 74.68 million in H1-22/23.

It is worth noting that Taaleem Management recorded a consolidated net profit of EGP 220.72 million in Q1-23/24, versus EGP 107.99 million in Q1-22/23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

