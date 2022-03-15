ArabFinance: Briarwood Capital Partners LP has cut stake in Paints and Chemical Industries (Pachin) (PACH) to 4.84% from 5.02%, according to a bourse filing.

This came after Briarwood has sold 44,000 shares in Pachin for a total vale of EGP 646,722, equivalent to an average price of EGP 14.698 per share.

Paints and Chemical Industries is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the production, marketing, distribution of paints, varnishes, industrial chemicals, printing inks, animal extracts, and other related products.