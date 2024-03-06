Beyti, a subsidiary of Almarai subsidiary, has entered into a strategic alliance with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to shape workplace culture, as per an emailed press release.

This partnership collaboration aims to advance gender equality within Beyti's organizational framework.

Women headcount rose 49% from 2022 to 2023 and today, women occupy 21% of senior management positions and 30% of leadership roles, showing Beyti's dedication to fostering social and economic progress.

“Through our partnership with EBRD, we have successfully implemented international standards within the company to enhance workplace equality,” Mark Wyllie, CEO of Beyti, stated.

“The bank's program has provided substantial support to Beyti, enabling us to actively attract more women to roles traditionally dominated by male workers, such as distribution, operations and sales centers,” Wyllie added.

For his part Amr Salem, Chief Human Resources Officer at Beyti, commented: “The partnership with EBRD has been pivotal in offering concrete support for the review and enhancement of our human resources policies.”

