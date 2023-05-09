Bahrain - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) eyes boosting cooperation and developing new commercial relationships with leading Chinese companies as it looks to proceed with its proposed Line 7 Expansion Project.

“This will cement our position as the world’s largest smelter in the world ex-China,” said Alba’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, who received Ni Ruchi, the Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Bahrain, at Alba’s premises.

The meeting was attended by Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali, as well as officials from the Chinese Embassy in Bahrain including Li Baoan, Economic and Trade Counsellor and Wang Zhen, Second Secretary.

Alba's role

Shaikh Daij said: “We are pleased to welcome Ni Ruchi and explain to him Alba’s role in the global aluminium industry and its contribution to Bahrain’s economy.”

During the meeting, issues of mutual concern were discussed, including business and partnership opportunities between Alba and major companies in China – a leading exporter/importer of aluminium products and raw materials in the world.

