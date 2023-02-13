ABU DHABI - ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, has announced the launch of IDEX Next Gen for the first time during the 16th edition of IDEX 2023 and the 7th edition of NAVDEX 2023.

The exhibitions will be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from 20th to 24th February 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 exhibitions are organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, to provide an international platform to showcase technologies and innovations in the international defence sector, and to serve as global forums to highlight the latest developments in the defence industry.

The exhibitions also aim to facilitate strategic partnerships between leaders in the defence and military industries from around the world.

With the participation of more than 82 startups from 25 countries around the world, IDEX Next Gen will serve as an ideal platform for companies to present their ideas, products and business strategies, and showcase the latest innovations and technological solutions in the defence sector to global leaders, decision-makers, official delegations, and major international companies.

IDEX Next Gen will enable entrepreneurs to strengthen their relationships and support their businesses by networking with investors and VIPs in the global defence sector, and establishing effective partnerships to foster trade and investment opportunities across all defence industries.

The launch of IDEX Next Gen for the first time at IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 comes in line with the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as leaders in the defence industry and global hubs for innovation. IDEX Next Gen will present an opportunity to benefit from the expertise of startups by enabling them to highlight the most innovative solutions, technologies, and defence equipment that are highly efficient and will contribute to enhancing the development of defence and military industries.

The IDEX Next Gen platform is a valuable addition to IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 as it will contribute to strengthening their leading global position as the largest defence exhibitions in the world. IDEX Next Gen will also provide startups from around the world with an opportunity to showcase their advanced solutions, systems, and technologies that have become pivotal in supporting the development of defence industries worldwide.

IDEX and NAVDEX are the largest events of their kind in the world, and the upcoming edition of IDEX will coincide with the 30th anniversary since the launch of its first edition. The exhibitions will see the participation of senior leaders, officials, decision-makers, and ministers, industry experts, and specialists from all over the world.

IDEX and NAVDEX will provide a world-class platform for showcasing the latest innovations and technologies in the international defence sector. The previous edition of the two exhibitions in 2021 was a remarkable success, with over 62,000 visitors and more than 900 local, regional, and international companies from 59 countries, in addition to 35 national pavilions.