Abu Dhabi has launched a unified platform to enhance manufacturers’ access to financing to achieve the Abu Dhabi industrial strategy objectives.



The business financing facilitation platform is a new addition to the financial ecosystem programme, designed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s industrial development bureau (IDB) to offer streamlined access to diverse financing solutions and products to industrial investors.



The platform enhances the efficiency of the financial process, allowing investors to choose tailored services and products from a wide range of financial and banking partners with just a few clicks.



IDB has partnered with multiple public and financial and development institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Abu Dhabi IPO Fund, Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development, Emirates Development Bank and Strategic Development Fund.



In addition, the financial ecosystem programme’s partners include export agencies such as Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Export Office, as well as 14 other banks.



“We believe facilitating industrial companies’ access to financing, and providing support at every stage of their development, will enable them to benefit from ample, promising opportunities in our business-friendly ecosystem to grow and expand out of Abu Dhabi, the region’s most competitive industrial hub,” said Arafat Al Yafei, executive director of IDB.

Abu Dhabi is investing AED10 billion ($2.72 million) in six programmes to more than double the contribution to the GDP of its manufacturing sector to AED172 billion and increase the emirate’s non-oil exports to AED178.8 billion by 2031.

Editing by Seban Scaria (seban.scaria@lseg.com)