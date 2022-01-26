KUALA LUMPUR- Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served for more than two decades in the top job, is recovering in hospital and has moved to regular ward, his daughter said on Wednesday.

Marina Mahathir in a statement said her 96-year-old father, who was re-admitted to hospital this month, has been moved out of the coronary treatment unit at the National Heart Institute.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Martin Petty) ((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338008; Twitter: @livinglizly;))