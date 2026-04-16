Egypt - Startup Sync, the entrepreneurship platform active in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, has successfully facilitated the acquisition of Egyptian recycling startup Cyclex by Edafa Venture, a leading venture capital firm in both markets.

Cyclex specializes in recycling non-hazardous solid waste and transforming it into valuable products, underscoring the rising interest in sustainable investments and the growing momentum of the circular economy in Egypt.

The deal, finalized in the second half of 2025, highlights Startup Sync’s pivotal role in connecting stakeholders, streamlining valuation and negotiation processes, and ensuring the acquisition was completed efficiently and in line with best practices in startup investment.

The six-div investment will enable Cyclex to expand operations, enhance efficiency, and continue delivering innovative waste management solutions. By converting waste into marketable products, the company creates economic value while reducing environmental impact.

Essam Ali Mostafa, CEO of Startup Sync, emphasized the platform’s broader role: “Startup Sync provided technical support and strategic guidance, helping Cyclex select the right partner to accelerate its expansion plans.”

He added that Startup Sync goes beyond matchmaking, offering startups practical tools, growth strategies, and hands-on expertise in marketing, operations, and scaling.

Edafa Venture described the acquisition as a strategic move to strengthen its sustainability-focused portfolio. The firm noted that integrating Cyclex into its ecosystem will enhance operational and technical capabilities, support expansion, and contribute to developing efficient circular solutions aligned with Egypt’s sustainable development goals.

Edafa further stated that the deal reflects confidence in Cyclex’s business model and growth potential, reaffirming its commitment to backing innovative projects with positive environmental and social impact.

Cyclex expressed gratitude for the support from both Startup Sync and Edafa Venture, calling the acquisition a pivotal milestone in its growth journey. The team outlined ambitious plans to scale operations and deliver advanced waste management solutions while remaining committed to sustainability and the circular economy.

This acquisition stands as a model of how sustainable innovation, strategic investment, and effective startup support can converge to drive economic growth, social impact, and environmental progress in Egypt.

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