Linde, a leading global industrial gases and engineering company, has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Airtec, one of the largest industrial gases companies in the Middle East.

Linde previously owned a 49% stake in Airtec and through this transaction has increased its shareholding to over 90%.

The acquisition enhances Linde's presence across the GCC region, including Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Airtec produces industrial gases for customers across key end markets including energy, healthcare and manufacturing.

Linde's integrated business in Middle East includes air separation units, CO2 plants, onsite gas generation facilities and additional infrastructure to produce industrial, medical and specialty gases.

"Airtec's footprint is highly complementary to Linde's existing business," said Oliver Pfann, Senior Vice President EMEA, Linde.

"The acquisition creates a diversified and integrated business that will benefit from significant synergies, while strengthening supply chain reliability and customer service. By consolidating our operations, Linde has also strengthened its owned network density in a region where demand for industrial gases continues to grow," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

