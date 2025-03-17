Bahrain - Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Miebach Logistik Holding, a leading global provider of supply chain and logistics consultancy services.

Following the transaction, Miebach’s existing equity partnership will retain a significant minority stake in the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1973 by Dr Joachim Miebach and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Miebach is a leading global provider of specialised supply chain and logistics consultancy services, a market estimated to be worth ~€30 billion and expected to grow at double-digit rates annually, Investcorp said.

The supply chain and logistics consultancy market is exposed to long-term trends, and is expected to benefit from positive tailwinds in supply chain resiliency, sustainability, digitalization and automation. Miebach’s differentiated end-to-end service offering extends from the development of supply chain strategies to the implementation of engineering designs, whilst providing digital solutions and services to the client’s warehousing infrastructure. As of the date of this announcement, Miebach employs more than 500 employees and operates out of 27 offices across 20 countries, providing seamless services to various industries and international blue-chip clients across the globe.

Under the partnership with Investcorp, Miebach will continue its pursuit of organic growth initiatives, capitalising on its excellent reputation and high customer loyalty, whilst developing a focused M&A strategy, it said.

Yusef Al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution at Investcorp, said: “Investcorp is pleased to acquire and partner with Miebach. As a global leader in supply chain consulting, logistics and material flow engineering, Miebach has established itself as the end-to-end consultant for truly international clients seeking highly complex supply chain solutions. With our experience in helping specialized services firms internationalize and enhance their technology-enabled service offering, we look forward to working with Jürgen, Jorge and the entire Miebach team on building on its extensive track-record, strong reputation and competitive positioning.”

Jürgen Hess, Co-CEO at Miebach, added: “Miebach has built a strong reputation and loyal client base over the past decades and the company is prepared for the next step of its growth journey. With the support of Investcorp, and the team’s experience across professional services, we will further develop our service offering while enhancing our “One Miebach” strategy, catering to new and existing clients alike. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

Jorge Motje, Co-CEO at Miebach, stated: “Investcorp’s values and vision for the company, as well as their understanding for specialized services and how to build a truly global business, aligns with our mission and the future we see for Miebach. We look forward to our collaboration with the Investcorp team as we continue to grow.”

Since 2012, Investcorp’s European private equity group has invested c.€2.1 billion in companies across Europe. The acquisition of Miebach represents the group’s fifth investment over the past 15 months, following the more recent acquisitions of SEC Newgate, Outcomes First Group, Stowe, and Epipoli, reinforcing the firm’s leadership in leading service businesses.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2025 and is subject to customary regulatory clearing, it said. - TradeArabia News Service

