E-finance For Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) has submitted an indicative, non-binding preliminary offer to acquire 100% of a company operating in the non-banking financial services sector, according to a disclosure.

The offer has received preliminary acceptance from the principal shareholder of the target company.

Following this step, e-finance is expected to submit an application to the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to obtain approval to begin the due diligence process.

The company noted that completion of the potential transaction remains subject to several procedures and approvals.

These include securing the FRA’s approval to commence due diligence, completing the due diligence process to the company’s satisfaction, and reaching a final agreement on transaction documentation.

This is in addition to obtaining final internal approvals from both e-finance and the sellers, and receiving the necessary approvals from relevant regulatory authorities to complete the transaction.

