Riyadh – Mubasher: The listing and trading of Almunajem Foods Company’s shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) will begin on Monday, 20 December.

Tadawul noted that the daily and static price fluctuation limits will be +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

The fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of listing, until 22 December, Tadawul noted. The stock market added that starting from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10% while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

Last November, HSBC Saudi Arabia announced that the final price of Almunajem’s initial public offering (IPO) was set at SAR 60 per share. Earlier, the price range was set between SAR 55 and SAR 60 per share.