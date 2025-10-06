Turkey's Sabanci Holding may consider divesting businesses with low net profit margins and return on equity, analysts said on Monday, as the conglomerate's shares rose, after a meeting on Friday between its top executives and some analysts.

Sabanci, whose stock was up 1.3% on the Istanbul bourse, could consider divesting technology retailer Teknosa and food retailer Carrefoursa among others, some analysts who attended the meeting said.

Carrefoursa stock jumped around 8.6% at 1041 GMT to its highest in nearly eight months. Teknosa and Kordsa, an industrial producer of cord and other materials, were off 0.8% and 0.7% respectively.

Sabanci Holding did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Is Yatirim, a brokerage and research firm, said in a note that Sabanci may divest from certain units immediately while others could undergo restructuring prior to being sold.

"Food retail is among the businesses to be exited," it said of Carrefoursa, adding that "if Teknosa’s marketplace digital transformation fails, an exit could be considered there as well."

Deniz Yatirim, another Turkish brokerage firm, said the holding company may initially divest from Carrefoursa and Teknosa as part of a broader strategy to focus on sectors that generate foreign currency revenue and are subject to relatively lighter regulatory oversight.

"Efforts to enhance Kordsa's operations will continue, but an exit from the business may be considered if those efforts do not succeed," it said.

According to data compiled by Deniz Yatirim, the return on equity for Kordsa, Teknosa and Carrefoursa stands at -10.5%, -104.9% and -311.6%, respectively.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Mirac Eren Dereli; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)